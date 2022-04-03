General

Nepali Congress central member Dr Shekhar Koirala has pointed out that the country has faced irrelevant expenditures in the name of constructing view towers.

Rather budget spent in the construction of the view towers should have been invested in the construction of hospitals and schools, he said while inaugurating the Simaltar Water Supply Project at Bandipur Rural Municipality-2 in Tanahun district today.

"We said we lack money for development activities. However, we are spending money unnecessarily in building view towers. We are building welcome gates in Madhes roads. Such activities should be stopped."

He asked NC leaders and cadres to pledge to rather invest money spent in the construction of view towers in the construction of hospitals and schools. It would help the NC, he said.

In another context, the NC leader committed to the agreement of continuing the existing coalition until the May 13 local election. But there is not a clarity on how to move ahead with the alliance in the poll, he said.

The lift water project that cost over Rs 15 million is expected to provide water to 225 households at Simaltar, Dharapani, Chamundathan and Thumki.

Source: National News Agency Nepal