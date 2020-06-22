General

Rainfall is taking place almost all parts of the country today as monsoon remains active. According to the Meteorological Forecasting Division, monsoon that earlier entered the country from the eastern Nepal has now its presence across the country.

The Division has predicted cloudy sky with the possibilities of rain nationwide and escalation of monsoon activities for the next three days. The Division has urged all to remain alert towards that end.

Meteorologist Bibhuti Pokhrel said one or two places of State 1, 2, Bagmati state, Gandaki and State 5 are likely to witness heavy rainfall. Most parts of the country have been seeing light to moderate rainfall since last night.

The Division’s latest updates show the Kathmandu Valley today received 40 millimetres rainfall followed by 33 mm in Nepalgunj, 5.6 in Dhankuta, 6.5 in Pokhara, 3.8 in Jumla and 1.2 mm in Dhangadhi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal