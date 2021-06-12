General

Monsoon that entered Province 1, 2 and Bagmati Province since Friday has made its way to Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces from Saturday, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division under the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

In a day or two, monsoon will enter the West, it is said. The Division has sounded alertness as there is a possibility of light or moderate rainfall in many places of the country after monsoon becomes active in the nest week.

Generally, the monsoon starts on June 13 and exits on October 2 in Nepal. Most places of the country may receive rainfall than average during monsoon, said the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum.

There is an impact of a low-pressure belt from the northwestern Bay of Bengal and surrounding areas in the country’s east and central area and of a mix of westerly and local winds in the western areas.

As a result, the country received rainfall on Saturday following a partial or normal change in the weather, said the Division. On Saturday evening, the whole country may receive scanty or moderate rain in many places following normal or complete change in the weather.

Source: National News Agency Nepal