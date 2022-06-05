General

Though monsoon is yet to start in Nepal, pre-monsoon activities are taking place. The Meteorological Forecasting Division, Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said monsoon is likely to enter the country within the next two or four days.

Meteorologist Hira Bhattarai said that monsoon is expected to set in motion from the eastern Nepal within the next few days. It is likely to start from the surroundings of Mechi zone. “Now we are in the monsoon transition phase,” Bhattarai said.

Though rainfall is predicted some parts of Province 1, Madhesh Province and Bagmati Province today and tomorrow, it is unlikely in the western parts of the country.

In Nepal monsoon tentatively begins on June 10 and it will enter from the eastern part moving towards the west gradually.

Four months: from June to September is defined as the monsoon period in South Asia. During this period, Nepal receives 80 percent of annual rainfall.

Presently, Nepal is under the influence of local winds and the low pressure area spreading from Uttar Pradesh of India to the east Bangladesh.

According to the Division, due to the same atmospheric condition, there is currently generally to completely cloudy in Province 1, Madhesh Province and Bagmati Province and light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at some places of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, and at a few places of Madhes Province.

Likewise, tonight there will be partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Madhes Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province along with partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Province 1, Madhes Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province, the Division said.

Today the minimum temperature of Kathmandu was measured 20 degrees Celsius followed by the 28 degrees maximum.

Source: National News Agency Nepal