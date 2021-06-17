General

Floods, landslides and storms coupled with heavy rainfall in different parts of the country has claimed 11 lives so far, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said.

Of the confirmed 11 deaths, four dead bodies were recovered this evening while seven others were found on Wednesday and Tuesday. According to the Ministry, three persons died in Sindhupalchowk while one each in Bajura, Gorkha, Palpa, Doti, Jumla, Arghakhanchi, Kaski and Kavre.

Likewise, 25 people are still missing in the flood and landslides. As per the reports, 15 went missing in Sindhupalchowk and seven from Jaljala pastureland in Jajarkot. Similarly, one each from Bajura, Pyuthan and Arghakhanchi went missing, according to the Ministry.

So far, a total of 129 houses were completely destroyed and 114 houses suffered partial damage in the flood and landslides.

Source: National News Agency Nepal