Monsoon further active from Friday



Kathmandu: The monsoon is becoming further active from Friday afternoon.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued a monsoon bulletin on Thursday evening, urging all concerned to stay prepared in the wake of rising rainfall from tomorrow.

Low pressure belt of monsoon has developed and moved north that the average area nearing Nepal for some days, thereby causing further rains in the country.

Meteorologist Prativa Manandhar said the weather would be generally cloudy and witness light to moderate rainfall across the country. However, few places are predicted to have heavy rainfall, caused by the monsoon winds.

Few places in Gandaki and Lumbini are seeing heavy rainfall, while it will rain heavily along with lightning in one or two places of Madhes and Karnali Provinces and some places of the rest of the provinces from Friday onwards.

Source: National News Agency Nepal