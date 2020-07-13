General

The death toll from landslides reached six in Tanahun district till today.

According to District Police Office, the deceased are Kamala Thapa, 40, her 24-year old son Manoj and 21-year old daughter Anjana from Majhphant in Vyas Municipality. Likewise, 20-year old son Rajesh is still missing.

Kamala’s husband Keshar Bahadur is rushed to hospital after a rescue operation.

Likewise, 70-year-old Maita KumariGharti of the same place was also killed in landslide.

Police said that one dead body is recovered while four others are still missing in a landslide at Paltyang of Rishing Rural Municipality-8 in the district.

Similarly, 17-year old Laxmi BK of Belautedanda of Myagde Rural Municipaality-6 was killed in a landslide. The incident occurred when the landslide buried her house. Rishing Rural Municipality’s spokesperson BijayDarai shared that the search and rescue operations are underway in the landslide-hit areas.

Darai said that 30-year-old Bhesh Bahadur Thapa, his 29-year-old wife Nanu Maya and 5-year-old daughter AmishaThapa; 22-year-old MahadevThapa and Mahadev’s 19-year old wife ManisaraThapa are missing when the landslide buried their house at the same locality. Likewise, 60-year old Jyoti Maya Thapa was rescued and is receiving treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal