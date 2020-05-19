General

Chief of Gandaki State, Amik Sherchan has summoned the State Assembly’s budget session for May 24. A meeting of the Gandaki state government on May 17 had recommended the Chief of the State for calling the meeting of the State Assembly.

The budget session of the State Assembly will convene at 1 pm on May 24, it s stated in a notice issued by the Office of the State Chief. The State Assembly’s meetings will be held at the City Hall in Pokhara as the State Assembly building at local Nadipur is not spacious enough to maintain social distance.

Meanwhile, the Bagmati State government has decided to recommend to the Chief of the State to summon the State Assembly’s sixth session (monsoon session) at 2pm on May 25.

A meeting of the state government made this decision on Monday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Dormani Poudel.

Source: National News Agency