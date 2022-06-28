Key Issues

Monsoon would be more active for three days beginning from today across the nation.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, the monsoon will become more active till Thursday as the monsoon related low-pressure system is likely to reach near Tarai region of the country.

The Department has requested the general people and all bodies concerned to adopt necessary precautions and preparedness as there is a possibility of landslide at hilly regions as well as water level in big and small rivers and rivulets might be increased and transport sector might be affected.

There is a possibility of moderate rainfall at most of the places and heavy rainfall at few places of province 1, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces from Tuesday night to Wednesday.

Similarly, light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at most of the places of Sudurpaschim Province and heavy rainfall at some places of Tarai area of the province as well as light to moderate rainfall at most of the places and heavy rainfall at one or two places of Karnali Province.

On Wednesday, the sky across the nation will be fully cloudy and most of the places of the country will witness light to moderate rainfall.

Likewise, heavy rainfall at some places of Province 1, Madhes, Bagmati, Gandaki and Lumbini Provinces and very heavy rainfall at some places of these provinces has been predicted. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at few places of Sudurpaschim Provinces and heavy rainfall at one or two places of Karnali Province.

On Thursday, light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at most of the places of Gandaki, Lumbini and Sudurpaschim Provinces and heavy rainfall at some places of these provinces.

Similarly, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the remaining provinces.

Source: National News Agency Nepal