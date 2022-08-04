General

Tarakhola rural municipality in Baglung is providing monthly allowance to the families of martyrs, disappeared persons and injured.

The rural municipality is set to distribute monthly allowance to the families of those who obtained martyrdoms, disappeared, injured and mutilated in course of the armed conflict.

As informed, the rural municipality has included this proposal in the policy and budget through its village assembly.

Tarakhola rural municipality chairperson Dhan Bahadur BK informed that the families of the martyrs and disappeared persons would receive monthly allowance from coming month.

The municipal executive meeting has already endorsed a policy to distribute allowance to the targeted families, he added.

It may be noted that 21 people had obtained martyrdom and two were enforced disappeared from the state side while four others were killed by the then rebel force CPN (Maoist) side during the armed conflict

Each family of the martyr and the disappeared person would be provided with monthly allowance of Rs 1,500, BK said.

In case of the injured and disabled persons, their families would receive monthly allowance ranging Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 after verification of their identity cards by the district administration and ward office.

As many as 11 persons had sustained critical injuries in course of the insurgency in the rural municipality.

The rural municipality has formulated a policy in a way to provide employment opportunity to the families who came across a loss of their physical structures during the armed conflict. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal