Senior leader of the Nepali Congress, Ram Chandra Poudel, has said holistic development should be forwarded for country’s progress.

At a concluding session of football tournament at Byas Municipality-4 in Tanahu on Monday, senior leader Poudel viewed moral leadership could deliver good governance in the country. He stressed on forwarding development in Tanahu district in a way that it would be a model in the country.

“Multi-year projects of development have begun in the district. The development is not only to have motorable roads, but the equal improvements in other sectors,” he said, adding that they were in the campaign of clean environment.

According to him, road networks were expanded to all rural areas, so time has come for blacktopping.

He also said Nepal can play excellently at international level as well. The State always extends support to sports sector, senior leader Poudel reminded.

Source: National News Agency Nepal