Morang into semi-finals of Budhasubba Gold Cup

_: Morang Football Association defeated Nepal Police Club has booked a place in the semi-finals of the 24th Budhasubba Gold Cup football tournamnent. In today's match held at Dharan Stadium, Morang defeated Nepal Police Club by 3-0. Mahendra Karki, Umesh Karki and Sushil Rai scored one goal each for the winning team in the 70th, 80th and during the injury time respectively. Following the win, Morang will now face host Dharan Football Club in the semi-finals. In today's match, Umesh Karki of Morang was declared the 'Man of the Match', to win Rs 10,000 in cash. Church Boys United Kathmandu and Kakarvitta Football Training Center Jhapa will face each other in the final quarter-final match of the tournament to be held on Tuesday, said Pratap Tamang of Dharan Football Club, the organiser of the tournament. Source: National News Agency Nepal