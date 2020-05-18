General

An increasing number of people are found coming out of homes on the streets in the morning and evening time with the extension of the lockdown. Doctors say the risk of COVID-19 has increased as a result of this.

Physical exercise is essential for health. The doctors also advise people for morning and evening walk for their health. There is also the risk to people’s health due to the changed lifestyle as they are confined to their houses most of the time and much eating during the stay-at-home orders announced by the government to contain COVID-19.

The Bharatpur Hospital’s Medical Chief, Dr Prakash Khatiwada has suggested people not to go out of home for walking and crowding. According to him, although one can go out for a walk wearing face mask and maintaining a distance of three metres with others, it is not possible to do so at all places in the city. So, his advice is not to take the risk. Instead, he suggested people to practise yoga, light exercise and if possible short walks within the house compound.

People on morning or evening walk on the street have to go the side to leave the way whenever a vehicle comes. This creates crowding on the side of the street further increasing the risk of disease transmission.

Senior physician Dr Kalidas Adhikari said although the risk reduces if one uses ‘triple-layer surgical mask by maintaining social distancing, it is appropriate not to go out for a walk when there are many people on the street.

“Moreover, there is shortage of such surgical masks in the market and it is advisable for people to do physical exercise at their home instead of coming out for morning or evening walk in such situation,” he said.

Dr Adhikari said that even though it is possible to walk in open spaces and carry out farming activities in rural areas by maintaining social distance, the same was not possible in the urban areas and hence the people should not come out in greater numbers for morning or evening walk.

People are found walking in groups in the morning and in evening at the cities and towns in the district at present compared to the previous days. Few of them are found wearing masks and those wearing face masks are waring the cloth mask. It is difficult to maintain social distance.

Source: National News Agency