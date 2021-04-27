General

Parbat district recorded more incidents of forest fires than the last year.

Chief of Division Forest Office, Parbat, Meghraj Poudel said that more than 700 hectares of forest was damaged from the fire in this season.

According to Division Forest Office, some 50 community forests in Parbat recorded incidents of fire. Delayed rainfall and people's carelessness were the main reasons for the forest fire in the dry season, he said.

In the recent days, the Office has also expedited the publicity campaigns to aware the community against the forest fire and different networks have been developed with the partnerships of locals and stakeholders to extinguish the fire.

The record of the Office has shown that most of the fire cases in Parbat happen due to human errors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal