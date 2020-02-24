General

Minister for Transport Management Basanta Kumar Nembang attended the 3rd Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety at Stockholm of Sweden where he shared Nepal's position and called for supports from the development nations to save the lives of many people in the road accidents.

The conference ended by issuing 16 points Stockholm declaration with an ambitious target of 'Vision Zero' aiming to bring the road fatalities to zero in the world by 2050.

In the conference, Minister Nembang attended a forum on how to save the children and adolescents from the road accidents.

Dr Pushpa Raj Panta, a researcher who attended the conference, said that Nepal has great opportunities to reduce road accidents provided that Nepal moves ahead by making fixed targets with a clear plan of action and deadline.

Experts and representatives from different organisations working in the field of road safety in Nepal were also present in the conference.

On the occasion, expert of the WHO said that around 1.35 million people lose their life in the road accidents.

The two-day conference was organised in Stockholm from February 19 and was hosted by the government of Sweden and co-hosted by WHO that was attended by 1,700 representatives from 140 countries and 80 ministers across the globe.

Source: National News Agency Nepal