General

More Nepalis died from Covid-19 abroad in the past two weeks. According to the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), eight more Nepalis succumbed to the virus alone in the United Arab Emirates and each in Malaysia and Kenya in the past two weeks.

As said by NRNA Health Committee, so far 52,157 Nepalis have contracted the virus and of them, 49,110 got recovery. The recovery rate is 94 percent.

As of Saturday evening, 21 countries reported the deaths of 312 Nepalis from the virus, said Committee coordinator Dr Sanjiv Sapkota. This week, more Nepalis contracted the virus in Malaysia, India, Qatar, the UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, Canada, Austria, Japan and South Korea. The Committee has urged the Nepali community abroad to avoid gatherings during the upcoming festivals like Christmas and the English New Year and celebrate the festival in a very close circle,citing the high risk of mass infections from gatherings.

‘’The pandemic threat has not slowed down and the infections have been spreading unusually mainly in the European nations and in this context, Nepali community there need to be additional careful about this,’’ Dr Sapkota stressed.

Meanwhile, the Committee has expressed happiness over the commencement of anti -Covid-19 vaccination programmes in several countries and incorporation of Nepali in such programmes.

However, vaccine ‘s accessibility for mass is yet to be ensured and many countries are yet to receive this and thus preventive measures are still essential to stay safe, according to Dr Sapkota. He urged all to compulsorily wear mask and use hand sanitizer as preventive measures against the virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal