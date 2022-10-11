General

More than 8,000 households have been affected due to inundation caused by flash flood triggered by incessant rainfall in Banke district. Eight thousand seven hundred three households at eight local levels in the district have been directly affected due to flood and inundation, said Topendra Bahadur KC, Assistant Chief District Officer of Banke district.

KC said the highest number of affected households is in Rapti Sonari Rural Municipality. Three thousand five hundred families are affected in Rapti Sonari, 2696 families in Narainapur rural municipality, 1950 families in Duduwa rural municipality, 249 households in Khajura rural municipality, 220 families in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City, 50 families in Baijanath rural municipality, 20 in Janaki rural municipality and 18 families in Kohalpur Municipality.

Similarly, 181 households have suffered complete damage while 598 households partial damages due to flood and inundation. One thousand one hundred forty-three have been displaced in the eight local levels in Banke district.

Two thousand one hundred thirty-one flood affected people have been rescued from 37 wards of the eight local levels. People living in Rapti Sonari, Narainapur and Duduwa rural municipalities, the settlements in the downstream of the Rapti River, have been affected the most due to the flooding and inundation. Four hundred fifty families have been displaced in Tikulipur village alone, ward chairperson Gyanendra Oli said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal