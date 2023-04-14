General

The infection rate of COVID-19 in the Sudurpaschim Province has begun increasing lately while the rate was almost nil few months ago. COVID-19 infection has been mostly detected among the India returnees.

According to the Sudurpaschim Province Health Directorate, the Province recorded 288 cases of COVID-19 from March 15 to April 13. New cases come to fore almost every day in the areas bordering India, said Hemraj Joshi, COVID-19 contact person in the Directorate.

"Since the Coronavirus infection is being detected in various cities in India increasingly, its ripple effect is seen in Nepal as well," he said, adding that the infection is rapidly spreading in India and the number of infected people in Nepal has begun increasing here too as there is a daily movement in the border area.

An increasing number of people were returning home from India to celebrate Nepali New Year and Bishu Festival lately and the infection rate has started to rise accordingly.

The Directorate has called for highest caution considering the high risk of COVID-19 in the bordering areas.

Regular COVId-19 tests are being conducted on the suspected and infected ones at 'Help Desk' set up at Jhulaghat, Pulghat, Jauljivi, Gaddachauki and Trinanagar check point at present, the Directorate informed.

The Province has recorded 635 deaths from COVID-19 so far while 62,168 have tested positive in the COVID-19 test as of now, the Directorate said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal