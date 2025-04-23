Most Places in Tarai Predicted to Experience Excessive Heat



Kathmandu: Most of the places in Tarai have been predicted to experience excessive heat for the coming two days. The Weather Forecasting Division alerted everyone to stay aware of the adverse weather.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the Division issued a special bulletin, informing all concerned that most of the places in Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Sudurpaschim, and Madhesh Province will face excessive heat for two days. People are urged to prepare with utmost alertness.





The maximum temperature is forecasted to reach 40 degrees Celsius in Tarai districts, the weather service shared, adding that most of Tarai recorded 38 degrees Celsius on Wednesday itself.





Possible impacts of the excessive heat include fatigue, weakness, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, and muscle pain. The weather service urged all concerned to stay at home or in cool places, wear light clothing, ensure adequate liquid intake-such as water and syrup-and consult doctors in case of severe symptoms.

