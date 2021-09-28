General

A mother and her son were killed in a road accident that took place on the East-west highway at Sainamaina Municipality-5 in Rupandehi district this morning.

The deceased are Radha Bhattarai of around 35 years and her son Mahesh Bhattarai of around 19 years, said Diwakar Rijal, Police Inspector at the Area Police Office Saljhandi. Rijal said a truck (registration number Na 8 Kha 4411) had hit the mother and her son who were walking on the side of the road. The truck was going towards the east from the west.

Police said the mother and son who were severely injured in the incident died on the way to the Lumbini Province Hospital Butwal. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal