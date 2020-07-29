General

A mother and her two-year-old daughter died after being buried by a landslide here this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Batuli Nepali, 24, of Sakine of Bangalachuli rural municipality-5 and her daughter Ayushma, said rural municipality chair Bhakta Bahadur Oli.

The landslide above from the house hit their house at around 3:00 am today, killing the two. However, others three members of the family including the woman’s in-laws are left unhurt in the incident. Her spouse passed away sometimes ago.

The incident site lies some 37 kilometers east north from the Ghorahi Bazaar. The Bangalachuli rural municipality is a hilly area and most of settlement here are at risk of landslide, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal