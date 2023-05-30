General

A woman and her daughter were killed and her husband was injured as a covered van entered their house in Nalla Bazar area on the Jamalpur-Tangail highway under Dhanbari upazila of the district early morning today.

The deceased were identified as Ful Rani, 42, and her daughter Radhika Rani Das, 12. Ful Rani's husband Gonesh Rabi Das was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College and Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhanbari Police Station M Jasim Uddin said the accident occurred in the area when the driver of the covered van lost control over the steering. Ful Rani and her daughter Radhika Rani died on the spot.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha