A woman died as she jumped off a boundary wall at Kamerotar of Madhyapur Thimi municipality- 5 in Bhaktapur today.

The deceased has been identified as Manamaya Timilsina, 74, from Biratchowk of Sundarharaicha municipality-9 in Morang and currently living at Madhyapur Thimi. The woman and her youngest son Maturam Timilsina jumped off the 50-meter tall structure located near their rented room simultaneously. However, the son survived the incident and is being treated at Bir Hospital.

Police preliminary suggests that both mother and son were under medication for depression. Metropolitan Police Range Bhaktapur’s deputy superintendent of police Raju Pandey said a suicide note was recovered from the incident site.

The note reads that they were taking medicines for depression for years and decided to take a harsh move with being failed to resist the physical and mental pains from the long- persisting health issue. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, Lal Binod Katuwal from Sunkoshi rural municipality-9 in Okhaldhunga and currently residing at Kaushaltar of Madhyapur Thimi-3 succumbed to injuries from a fall in the bathroom.

He was seriously injured in the incident and breathed his last in course of treatment at the local Bhaktapur International Hospital. Police are investigating the case.

Source: National News Agency Nepal