General

Two persons from a same family died in a jeep accident occurred on Muglin-Narayangadh road last evening. The jeep with family tour was heading to Hetauda from Kathmandu.

The jeep with the family trip of Makwanpur chapter Chairman of Non-government Organizations’ Federation, Dr Krishna Dhital, had hit a gas bullet, according to Chitwan Police.

Dhital’s spouse Prabha and son Anuj lost their lives in the accident. Prabha died while being taken to hospital and son Anuj breathed his last during treatment, said the family sources.

Jeep driver Rajan Ghimire has been seriously injured in the incident. However, Krishna Dhital and daughter Barsha are out of risk, police added. The jeep (Ba 13 Cha 5929) hit the gas bullet with the number plate NL 0105160.

Source: National News Agency Nepal