The construction of the motorable bridge over the Bijayapurriver that links Pokhara metropolis-13 and Madi rural municipality-5 has reached the final phase. The bridge located along the Sikles-Dudhpokhari road section is being built with an investment of Rs. 56.5 million from the federal government.

The 57 meter long and 11 meter wide bridge is nearing completion with only the safety bars and pedestrian path to be completed. All works on the bridge will end by mid-July, Engineer of the Contractor company, Rayamajhi the Caravan JV, Kathmandu BijayaThakali said.

Meanwhile, the State government is building a 10-km road from the bridge to link Kaukhola to Manang via Sikles. It is being constructed and blacktopped with an investment of Rs. 225 million, said State Assembly member Man BahadurGurung.

Regular transportation will be available following the completion of the bridge and the newly built road is expected to help generate income for the locals of Madi rural municipality, Gurung said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal