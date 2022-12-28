General

The Narayani river banks and surrounding areas have attracted domestic tourists.

The view of beautiful places, motorboating and sunbathing on the river banks are some of things enjoyed by the visitors. The place is preferred by domestic tourists who want a short trip in particular, said a hotel entrepreneur.

Balika Kandel of Kalika Municipality-5 visited the area to enjoy motorboating. “It felt good to motorboat,” she shared.

Many of them visited the tourist spot on their special occasion, she said, adding that those who are on a visit through Chitwan district make the area a stop to savour motorboating.

Most of them visited the river banks on public holidays, said boat captain Bijaya Tamang, who works for the local Rangamahal Riverland Pvt. Ltd. In the morning times, they did yoga and morning walks.

Motorboating has generated income and job opportunities as well. Tourism entrepreneurs have made thousands of rupees in incomes from the business, said President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chitwan, Chun Narayan Shrestha.

Motorboating has established Chitwan as a center for new type of recreational activity, said President of the Youth Entrepreneur Forum, Chitwan, Surya Bhakta Adhikari, adding that some 1,000 people visited Chitwan to enjoy motorboating on a daily basis. At present, various companies have operated 23 motorboats in the river.

On the management of the business, Manoj Ghimire, a ward member of Bharatpur Metropolitan City-1, said efforts were on to manage motorboating and the river banks. A separate area will be allocated for a trade and a visiting area on the river banks, he said, adding that the federal government and the metropolis have allocated budget for the same. _:

Source: National News Agency Nepal