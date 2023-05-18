General

A motorcyclist was killed and another one injured as a passenger bus hit their motorcycle on Dhunat-Sherpur Road in the district today.

The deceased was identified as Ferdous Alam, 43, who hailed from Kazipur Upazila in Sirajganj district.

Local people said the accident occurred at around 3 pm in the Ullapara area on the road. Ferdous Alam died while undergoing treatment at Dhunat Upazila Health Complex. The injured person was admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital.

Sub Inspector Monirul Islam of Dhunat Thana said the body was handed over to family members.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha