A motorcyclist died following an accident in Jhapa. Police identified the deceased as Prabesh Bayalkoti, 21, of Pathari Sanischare municipality-9 in Morang.

The accident occurred last night when his motorcycle ( Ko 28 Pa 8891) was hit by a truck coming from the opposite direction at Mechinagar municipality-13 along the East-West Highway. Seriously injured Bayalkoti breathed his last today amidst the treatment at Birtamod-based B&C Hospital, according to police.

Pillion rider Sagar Limbu, 22 of the same locality is being treated at the Manakamana Hospital, Chararli. Police have apprehended truck driver Suman Danuwar, 56 of Arjundhara municipality-2, Jhapa along with the vehicle for further investigation into the case.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal