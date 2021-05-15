General

Nepal Army (NA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for tunnel construction of two packages of Kathmandu-Terai-Madhesh fast track. The contract signing was made with China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited for package 1 and Poly Chyangda Engineering Company Limited for package 2 of the tunnel.

NA spokesperson Santosh Ballav Poudel shared that the first package was of Rs 21 billion 610 million while second package has Rs 28 billion 530 million. There will be one tunnel in the first package and two short tunnels in the second package.

The MoU to this effect was signed by project chief of the Kathmandu-Terai Fast Track and Brigadier General Bikas Pokahrel on behalf of the project and Executive Director Xu Yan for package 1 from contractor and Project Manager Xhu Taniagyu Barbara for package 2.

Spokesperson Poudel said the MoU was signed in line with the Public Procurement Act 2063 and Regulation 2064 BS. The contract signing process was completed as per the provisions of Public Procurement Act in a full transparent manner.

As per the MoU, the contractor was provided six months for design and three years for the construction. Out of the 11 clusters developed by the NA to complete the project within the stipulated time, the MoU has been signed to construct nine clusters, it is informed.

However, the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives (HOR) had directed to scrap the project noting that the contract was against the preamble of Public Procurement Act. Following the committee’s directive, the NA had requested through the line ministry to reconsider its decision claiming that all works were being undertaken in a transparent manner.

So far the overall progress is reported to be 11.11 percent and there is a target to reach 16.21 percent by the end of current fiscal year. The 72.5-km expressway with four-lane has the breadth of 25-meter in mountainous area and 27-meter in Terai area. The national pride project will also have total 87 bridges in its area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal