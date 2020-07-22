General

Senior leader of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Jhalanath Khanal, has viewed that true tribute to the late leader Pushpalal Shrestha would be the move towards the goal of socialism by uniting and strengthening the party.

Issuing a press note on the occasion of the 42nd Pushpalal Memorial Day today, senior leader and former Prime Minister Khanal said the people’s revolution has been complete after the guiding philosophy of the late Pushpalal. His role on Nepal and Nepalis must not be forgotten, Khanal stressed.

“Pushpalal is the founder and precursor of Nepali communist movement in the historic evolution,” he said, adding, “We became able to write the present constitution being guided by his philosophy and make a big unified party with the togetherness of two big parties of Nepal’s communist movement.”

He however made aware that the communist movement though entering 71 years has been facing challenges. To sort out the differences, there is no option but to guide party according to policy, norms and system.

Leader Shrestha had died Govinda Ballav Pant Hospital of New Delhi, India, on Saun 7 during the treatment. Nepal Communist Party was established for the first time on Baisakh 10, 2006 BS.

The Pushpalal Memorial Day is marked across the country today.

Meanwhile, the former Prime Minister Khanal has urged the government and its bodies to work effectively to save citizen’s lives and rescue and rehabilitate in the wake of rain-caused disasters.

Source: National News Agency Nepal