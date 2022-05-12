General

Movement of tipper has banned in Kavrepalanchowk district for four days keeping the local-level election in mind. The local-level election is taking place across the country tomorrow.

The District Administration Office decided to restrict the movement of tippers from 6:00 am today to May 15 midnight, said Assistant Chief District Officer, Amardeep Sunuwar.

It is said that operation of all types of vehicles except of essential service would be banned across the district on May 13 as per the decision of the Election Commission to hold the election in a peaceful, free, fair and fearless environment.

Similarly, the office has already prohibited the sale and distribution of liquor from May 9 till May 14 in the district keeping the security arrangements in mind during election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal