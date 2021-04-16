General

With the increasing coronavirus cases in Banke, movement towards the Indian bordering market, Rupaidiha, has been prohibited.

Superintendent of Police in Banke, Om Bahadur Rana, said that movement towards Rupaidiha for shopping has been prohibited as coronavirus cases have surged in India. He said coronavirus test has been made mandatory at Jamunaha border point to those returning from different cities of India.

Rana added that he reached the bordering area today and directed the security personnel to fulfill all process of health precautions after receiving complaints that necessary precautions have not been taken at the border area.

He shared that police have also shown activeness in enforcing public compliance to wear face mask and maintain social distance at Nepalgunj bazaar.

Chief District Officer Shiva Ram Gelal said that the meeting of District Risk Management Centre, Banke, decided to prohibit the movement towards India except essential work, to increase more human resources at bordering areas for health test of India returnees, to operate isolation centre at municipal, to operate COVID ward at Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur, and to take action against those going out without wearing mask.

COVID ward at Bheri Hospital in Nepalgunj has been packed with coronavirus infected people. The rapid rise in infection of coronavirus in India, it has direct impact in Banke.

Source: National News Agency Nepal