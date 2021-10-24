General

A bus caught fire in Gajuri Bazaar of Gajuri rural municipality-1 on the Prithvi Highway this morning. The bus (Na 6 Kha 1471) heading to Kathmandu from Surkhet caught fire all of a sudden as it was in motion, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office, Jageshwor Bhandari.

All the passengers of the bus carrying 36 passengers are safe but their belongings were destroyed in the fire. As soon as the smoke came out of the engine, the driver stopped the bus and let the passengers out, averting human casualty. The fire was brought under control by a fire brigade and locals in the highway area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal