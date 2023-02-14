Key Issues

Speaking at the meeting of the National Assembly today various MPs said that the state of anarchy spread in the country in recent days has exceeded the limits, which should be checked.

On the occasion, MP Gomadevi Timilsina drew the attention of the Upper House to the chaos spread in the name of protest by the transport workers and damaging of public property.

MP Narayan Dahal demanded that the concerned authorities inform the truth behind the incident that took place on Monday near the New Bus Park area.

Likewise, MPs Bhuwan Bahadur Sunar, Lakpa Sonam Gyaljen Sherpa and others drew the attention of the government and the House to the unfortunate incident that took place in the capital yesterday evening.

Source: National News Agency Nepal