General

The Mid-Western University (MU) and the Shijiazhuang Tiedao University of China have signed a memorandum of understanding on educational, research and cultural exchange and collaboration.

MU vice chancellor Prof Dr Nanda Bahadur Singh and vice-chancellor of Shijiazhuang Tiedao University, Prof Dr Feng Wenjie signed on the MoU in this connection on behalf their respective universities, MU stated in a press release.

As per the agreement, both universities will cooperate and collaborate in multi-dimensional sectors. It is said the Master’s and Ph.D. level students of Mid-western University can go for studies in Shijiazhuang Tiedao University by means of credit transfer.

MU’s Faculty of Information Technology assistant professor Panchadev Bhatta said as per the agreement the two universities can also send each other’s faculties for research, lecture and educational learning. The agreement will be valid for five years from the date of its signing, the MU stated.

Shijiazhuang Tiedao University (STDU) was established in 1950, the predecessor of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Railway Engineering Institute. The university is located in Shijiazhuang city, the capital of Heibei province. STDU is a technical university with the distinctive characteristic of applied engineering, and offers a wide range of disciplines covering science, management, economics, arts and social sciences. It has been listed as one of the national key universities since 1979 and now it is one of the top universities in Hebei Province of China.

Source: National News Agency