Much could be done with PM’s continued support: DPM Lamichhane

Kathmandu: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Ravi Lamichhane has said that much could be done with the continued support of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. Addressing a programme 'party's working policy in the current context' held in the capital Saturday, DPM Lamichhane, also the President of Rastriya Swatantra Party, claimed that he had agreed to protect and strengthen the system during the tenure of Prime Minister Dahal. Minister Lamichhane made it clear that Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Vice chairperson of CPN (Maoist Centre), was released on bail due to his health condition. He also informed that an investigation is being continued on Mahara. Lamichhane said that it would be good to get a chance to respond the Nepali Congress (NC)'s demands for his resignation and the constitution of parliamentary probe committee on gold scam in the House. He reiterated his promise that GB Rai will be caught wherever he is, saying how a person who was not a defendant was found guilty on th e co-operative fraud case. DPM Lamichhane also said that the deposits of cooperative victims will be returned with interest. He also claimed that RSP will win in the Ilam-2 by-election based on its performance in the government. He clarified that he will not do immoral things while staying in the government. Referring to corruption, he said, "Some fishes are slippery, they are clever." They try to escape, but they will be carefully held.' Source: National News Agency Nepal