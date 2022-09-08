General

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has assured that reservoir-based hydropower projects would be implemented in a strategic way, bearing in mind their multi-dimensional benefits.

Taking part in a discussion programme on strategic dimensions for hydropower development organised here today, the Minister urged one and all not to doubt over the guarantee the people's right to water during the development of reservoir-based projects. "The issue concerning downstream water security has not been left out, we are aware of every aspect of right to water in downstream. Let's not doubt about it."

The Minister took time to urge all political parties and hydropower experts to contribute for the cause of the nation and people.

She made it clear that Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in regard with the West Seti and SR-6 projects were made for a study with the deadline for completing some major task of the projects within the given time.

As she said, now there is a condition of utilizing the river water as the means of earning foreign currency and energy is the reliable source for bridging the country's widening trade deficit.

She said some related policies were revised to have maximum utilization of natural resources by analyzing latest economic and technical issues. "License for runoff river-type projects has been almost completed and there is the power trade agreement for 6,400 MW of electricity. We believe that each drop of water can be transformed into energy and the maximum utilization of resources is needed for the development of the nation. Lately, we have a policy of a queue free in the design discharge. "

Mentioning that there is still a situation where power goes wastage during rainy seasons and has to import electricity from India during winter season, Minister Bhusal said special priority has been given to reservoir project for energy security and quality power after she took the charge of the energy ministry.

She shared, "We have no other reservoir projects except Kulekhani. Construction of Dudhkoshi project is in final preparation after continuous effort. Process for the construction of 1200-MW Budhigandaki hydropower project has moved ahead."

Similarly, CPN (UML) leader and former Minister Bhim Rawal stressed the need of utilizing the country's means and resources for the welfare of the state, urging the government to pay attention while signing agreement and treaty.

He laid emphasis on the need of moving ahead properly utilizing the past agreements.

Stating that India needs water for irrigation rather than for electricity, former Minister Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani stressed that Nepal should take benefits after carrying out extensive study on this issue.

Water resources expert, Surya Nath Upadhyay, and engineer Prakash Poudel presented working papers on the issue of maximum development of water resources and its benefit.

They suggested that the government should pay special attention while utilizing state's means and resources.

Source: National News Agency Nepal