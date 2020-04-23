Uncategorized

The Halesi Tuwachung Municipality here has prohibited taking pictures of the relief distribution activities to the economically poor families and uploading them in social sites. The municipality has been distributing relief materials to the needy families hit hard by the lockdown.

The municipality’s this decision comes at a time when there is a sort of competition among the people clicking photos of the relief distribution and publicising the same in an exaggerated manner by posting the photos in the social sites like Facebook and others.

Mayor Iwan Rai said the Ward Chair of the municipality’s concerned Ward has been given the responsibility of distributing the relief assistance to the needy families in their respective wards.

“The underprivileged people should not be slighted by posing with them for photos of distribution of meagre relief for publicity purpose,” Mayor Rai said, explaining the reason behind the municipality’s banning taking of photos of the relief distribution and posting them on social sites.

According to him, the relief assistance being distributed includes food grains, cooking oil, lentils and salt. The municipality-level coordination committee has earmarked Rs 1.25 million for this purpose.

Source: National News Agency