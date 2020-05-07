General

With the extended date of lockdown order for the fear of coronavirus, the Melamchi Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district has started distributing medicines to the chronic patients for free.

The chronic patients now would feel relief after the local government’s decision. The people suffering diabetes, high blood pressure, uric acid, and liver, kidney and heart problems are provided medicines for free, Mayor Dambar Bahadur Aryal said. The medicine distribution started from Melalmchi-7 today.

Similarly, ruling Nepal Communist Party’s Melamchi municipal office has provided Rs 287,166 in cash in the treatment fund for COVID-19.

The amount was handed over to Mayor Aryal.

Meanwhile, Birkha Bahadur BK, 34, of Ghodaghodi Municipality in Kailali district and currently living at a rented house in Melamchi was found dead in a rivulet at Dhitalbensi of Melamchi-11.

Police Inspector Phal Bahadur Tamang said that BK’s body was recovered on Wednesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal