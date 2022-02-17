Human Rights, legal-Judicial

The Central Investigation Bureau of Nepal Police has arrested a murder accused after 37 years of crime. The arrested one is Sun Bahadur Tamang from Godawari Municipality-10 of Lalitpur district.

He was accused of murdering Ganesh Bahadur Nagarkoti from the same locality in 2041BS.

In 2044BS, the Lalitpur District Court had kept the case in the list of to be settled later as per then Muluki Ain Section 190.

A team mobilized by the Bureau arrested the absconding Tamang from Salyangaon of Lalitpur on Wednesday and presented him before the District Court Lalitpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal