A squad of the Nepal has arrested and jailed an absconding murderer after 16 years.

A team from the District Police Range Kathmandu arrested Raj Kumar Magar, known as Kumar Tamang, and sent him to Dillibazaar Prison on Sunday.

Magar who was involved in the murder of Manoj Khadka at Kathmandu metropolis-32, Koteswor Chowk in 2006 was caught and sent to a jail, the police office informed.

Khadka who was critically injured in a scuffle took place while celebrating birthday of a friend on 18 July 2006 died next day in the course of treatment.

Spokesperson of District Police Range Kathmandu, SP Dinesh Raj Mainali said Magar was arrested on the murder case and sent to the prison as per the order of the district court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal