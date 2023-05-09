Games, sports

Mushfiqur Rahim continued his rich vein of form, striking a 61 as Bangladesh compiled 246-9 in the first game of the three-match ODI series against Ireland at County Ground Chelmsford today.

Najmul Hossain Shanto missed out his half-century, being out on 44 while Towhid Hridoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored an identical 27 runs.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh made a disastrous start, losing opener Liton Das for duck in the fourth ball of the innings.

Fast bowler Josh Little who came back to the side, taking a break from Indian Premier League (IPL) was the bowler to make the breakthrough to give Ireland a superb start.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal made 19 and got out in wretched manner as he edged behind the wicket, chasing a delivery well outside off of pacer Mark Adair.

Shanto and Shakib Al Hasan then made a brief recovery before the latter was bowled out by Graham Hume for 20.

Shanto made a 50-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim for the fourth wicket stand but as he sniffed a half-century, Curtis Campher had him caught by Adair at deep mid-wicket. Shanto smote seven boundaries for his 66 ball-knock.

Hridoy too squandered his good start as he was dismissed by Hume, who finished with 2-32.

Mushfiqur found support from Mehidy Miraz and added 65-run, which was instrumental in helping the side go past 200 runs mark.

But like the top order batters, Miraz also threw his wicket, trying to sweep leg-spinner George Dockrell.

Mushfiqur meanwhile raised his 44th fifty off 63 balls, steering Hume past point for single.

But Little who was pick of Irish bowling attack with 3-61 came back to remove Mushfiqur Rahim, caught by Stephen Doheny at point after the senior batter clobbered six fours.

Adair who grabbed 2-44 and Little then cleaned up tail to dash Bangladesh’s hope of taking the side past 250-run mark.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha