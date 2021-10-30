Entertainment, Fashion

Chairperson of the CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli has viewed that music instead of politics would ease awakening of the people. Music helps transform the society and people than politics does, he opined at a programme organised here Saturday to launch a music video entitled 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepalis' by the Madan Bhandari Memorial Academy.

"Music has power to bring changes in the society. We can progress the society through songs," said the former Prime Minister.

Source: National News Agency Nepal