The Mid-West University (MWU) is to confer the degree of D. Litt. on centenarian personality and culture expert Satya Mohan Joshi.

A meeting of the MWU Academic Council decided to honour Joshi with the Honorary D. Litt. Degree in recognition to his special contribution to the language, folk culture, art and literature and history of Karnali.

MWU said Joshi would be conferred the degree amidst a convocation ceremony to be held in Kathmandu, MWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nanda Bahadur Singh said. He informed that a formal letter to this effect has been handed over to culture expert Joshi.

VC Singh said four other scholars who assisted Joshi in the study and research on culture, folklore and history of Karnali would also be honoured on the occasion. The persons to be honoured are Bihari Krishna Shrestha, Pradip Rimal (posthumously), Sthirjung Bahadur Singh and Chudamani Bandhu.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY RSS