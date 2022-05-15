General

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has said his visit was intended to celebrate and deepen time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of inter-mingling. Indian PM Modi is arriving in Nepal on Monday at the invitation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

In a statement released from New Delhi prior to his Nepal visit, PM Modi said, “Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship.”

In his statement, Modi has said the two countries would continue to build on the shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.

Source: National News Agency Nepal