Myagde rural municipality in Tahanun district has operated a fever clinic in every locality in view of the increased risk of COVID-19 infection.

As said by rural municipality chief administrative officer Hariram Nagila, the clinic was launched in coordination with the ward chairs and locals. The number of such clinics across the rural municipality is 82 and health workers have been mobilised to handle them. Health workers will reach out to the local communities to measure the body temperatures of the locals. People are told to seek help from clinics in their respective localities in case of having symptoms like fever, cough, short breathing body ache and so one similar to the COVID-19, according to chief administrative officer Nagila.

” We hope the operation of fever clinics would help combat the risk of COVID-19,” said local municipality chair Mayadevi Rana.

The local settlement (tole) development committees have been mobilized to gather details of those recently returned from abroad, to identify if there remains any suspected case(s), and indentify people and areas vulnerable to the infection.

