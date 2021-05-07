Key Issues, politics

Myagdi district has become self-sufficient on oxygen necessary for the treatment of patients suffering from coronavirus infection and pulmonary complications.

Beni Hospital has brought into operation the oxygen production plant to make the district self-sufficient on oxygen.

At a time when the coronavirus infected and the patients with respiratory complications are struggling with life in want of oxygen in different parts of the country, Myagdi district however has produced oxygen on its own and made it adequately available in its locale.

Beni Hospital in-charge Dr Jitendra Kandel said adequate oxygen was managed for the patients visiting the hospital and those who need supplementary supply. “We have managed supply of oxygen directly to all the beds of the hospital through pipe connected to the plant”, he shared.

Dr Kandel further informed that the structures are being developed to directly supply piped oxygen to the under-construction isolation center.

Beni Hospital has 34 big, four medium and six small oxygen cylinders. The patients are not allowed to bring cylinder to their home. The hospital has appealed to all to provide oxygen cylinders which are lying idle at their home after the demise of chronic patients. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal