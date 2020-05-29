Health & Safety

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed in one person for the first time in Myagdi district on Thursday.

A 30-year-old male from Ruma, Malika rural municipality-2 has tested positive to COVID-19 in course of test conducted at the Regional Health Laboratory Pokhara. He was kept in quarantine at the New West Point Boarding High School in Beni, chief of the Health Office Myagdi, Ek Narayan Lamsal, said. The infected person has now been shifted to the isolation ward.

According to Lamsal, the swab samples of 14 people were sent for test to Pokhara on Thursday and one among these tested positive for coronavirus. The youth who tested positive to coronavirus had arrived Beni via the Sunauli transit point on May 22.

Eighty five people who have come from India have been kept in quarantine in Myagdi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal