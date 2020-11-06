General

Three local levels of Myagdi district have been shut after coronavirus was diagnosed among the people’s representatives, political workers, entrepreneurs and employees.

The offices of Malanga and Mailka rural municipality, ward offices, market places, banks, financial institutions and cooperative organizations have remained closed due to fear of coronavirus transmission. The lockdown has been enforced at local level after the individuals coming into wider public relations have tested positive for the virus.

Mangala rural municipality chief administrative officer Manohar Dhungana shared that the lockdown has been enforced from November 6 (Thursday) evening through 16 November midnight. The decision was taken in line with the recommendation of stakeholders so as to contain possible outbreak of coronavirus.

Higher sensitive measures have been put in place after the confirmation of virus transmission among five employees of Mangala. Malika rural municipality’s centre Darbang bazaar, its office and crowded service delivery points have been closed down for a week since Thursday.

Chief administrative officer Surya Biswokarma informed that all service delivery and functions excluding most essential and internal works have been shut. A security personnel of Darbang was diagnosed with coronavirus transmission on Wednesday.

Beni municipality and district headquarters, Beni Bazaar, have been closed since October 30. Likewise, the market area of Jaljala rural municipality of Parbat district has remained shut since November 5 (Wednesday). Locals have been facing trouble in financial transaction after the shutdown of banks and financial institutions. The public transport, supply and development works however are in operation.

Number of people testing positive for the virus has reached 108 according to the health office. Among them the active cases are 35. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal