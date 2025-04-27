NA Chair Dahal Calls for Unified Effort to Ensure Good Governance



Kathmandu: National Assembly Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal has emphasized the importance of a shared commitment among lawmakers to address citizen concerns and uphold good governance. At the commencement of the National Assembly meeting, Chair Dahal underscored the necessity of reaching a consensus on public issues, including effective service delivery, to meet the expectations of the populace.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Chair Dahal expressed vigilance over activities countering the federal democratic republican system and constitution, which were established through the sacrifices of the Nepali people. He urged the National Assembly to take these matters seriously. Furthermore, he called for expedited efforts to finalize pending legislation, such as the Federal Civil Service Bill, 2080, the School Education Bill, 2080, and the Nepal Police Bill, 2081, to address public dissatisfactions.





Chair Dahal voiced confidence that National Assembly members would engage objectively in discussions concerning policies and programs for the upcoming fiscal year, including budget principles and priorities.





In a related development, lawmaker Ananda Prasad Dhungana demanded the removal of a statement made by Rastriya Prajatantra Party Chair Rajendra Lingden from the parliamentary record. Lingden had alleged the involvement of the son of the Joint General Secretary of the ruling party in a robbery at Bhatbhateni supermarket in Koteshwor on March 28. Dhungana insisted that the Assembly should require Lingden to either substantiate his claims or issue an apology, as the accusation implicated the Nepali Congress party and the ruling coalition.





Chair Dahal acknowledged the concerns raised by lawmaker Dhungana, noting the importance of addressing such serious allegations appropriately within the parliamentary framework.

